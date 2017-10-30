HDFC Q2 consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs 2,869 cr

Mortgage lender on Modnay reported a jump of 17.3 per cent in its consolidated net at Rs 2,869.41 crore for the second quarter to September.

The company had registered consolidated net of Rs 2,446.21 crore in July-September of 2016-17.

Total (consolidated) increased to Rs 16,583.10 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 14,526.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, reported a of 15 per cent in net at Rs 2,101.12 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 1,826.50 crore in the same period last year.

(standalone) also rose to Rs 8,760.92 crore, from Rs 8,103.15 crore a year earlier.

The stock traded 0.86 per cent up at Rs 1,808.55 on the

