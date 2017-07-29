HDFC, Standard Life to sell 15% stake in HDFC Life via IPO

The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life
have offered to sell 15 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital in HDFC Standard Life
Insurance via an initial public offering (IPO). HDFC
will sell 9.57 per cent of its stake in HDFC
Life, whereas Standard Life
will sell 5.43 per cent.
HDFC, which holds 61.5 per cent stake in HDFC
Standard Life, will offload about 191 million equity shares of Rs 10 each through the IPO. Whereas, Standard Life, the UK-based foreign partner in HDFC
Life holding 35 per cent stake, has decided to sell about 108 million equity shares of HDFC
Life through the offer.
HDFC
Ltd informed both the NSE and the BSE about their decision, whereas Standard Life
has informed the London Stock Exchange.
The company is expected to submit the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator by the middle of next month and expects to complete the listing process by December.
Last week, HDFC Standard Life
Insurance Company had a board meeting, where they decided to list its shares through an IPO. HDFC
had told the bourses that they would dilute a maximum of 20 per cent of the paid-up and issued share capital of HDFC
Life.
After the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) rejected the initial structure of merger between HDFC
Life and Max Life, the HDFC
Life board decided to go ahead with their listing plans as no other alternative structure was in place. Moreover, Standard Life
had expressed apprehension of a new structure’s viability and had stated its intent to go for listing at the earliest opportunity.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2017, HDFC
Life posted a Gross Premium Income of Rs 19, 445 crore and the Profit after Tax stood at Rs892 crore and its net worth stood at Rs 3, 839 crore.
