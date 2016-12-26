He helped create Snapdeal. Now his start-up GoFro will plan your vacation

is one of the lucky few that got to build from its early days. As the company’s former CTO, he began work on the platform toward the end of 2011. He watched it go from taking a handful of orders a day to becoming a multi-million dollar business. Then, last year, he left.

In June this year, he unveiled Delhi-based (previously called Bona Vita), an online travel planning and booking marketplace focused on Indian travellers. An end-to-end online travel agent, it combines flight, hotel, and transportation booking with an itinerary planner.

Users can also indicate a “theme” they want the trip to follow. Themes include romance, beaches, bachelor parties, honeymoons, or budget travel. The start-up will even throw in SIM cards for the destination country.

Trip packages range from $736 to $28,000. From each sale, takes a 10 to 15 per cent commission.





Ctrip-backed travel start-up has poured $5 million into and is its majority stakeholder. has its own customisable itinerary planner – a new feature. Instead of a theme, travellers specify the pace they want for their trip. The planner packs it with activities accordingly.