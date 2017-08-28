Health and wellness startup CureFit raises $25 mn in fresh funding

Mukesh Bansal-led health and wellness startup has raised $25 million in a fresh funding round as the company looks to expand its footprint across India and build innovative products across its business verticals.

The latest round saw participation of existing investors Accel Partners, IDG Ventures, Kalaari Capital and UC-RNT fund, and brings the total capital raised by the company, which was started in March 2016 to $45 million.

"We have got phenomenal response to CULT, EatFit and MindFit within first year of operation. We will be using this round of investment to further invest in our technology to build innovative products and expand our geographical footprint," said Mukesh Bansal, co-founder and CEO of

said it will utilise the fresh capital to expand its service to more cities in India, while also investing in technology. The company is looking at tapping the massive market of fitness training, health conscious cuisine and mental wellness through its different three main units.

" has established a strong product-market fit and is ready to start scaling the business across other health offerings and cities across India," said Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital.

Over the past one year, has also made a series of acquisitions, including Cult and Tribe fitness centres and food delivery startup Kristy's Kitchen. It has also partnered with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's HRX brand to offer specially crafted workouts at its fitness centres.