Helping railway passengers optimise time

RailYatri is planning to offer a host of travel-related services to monetise on its 4.5 mn user base

RailYatri is planning to offer a host of travel-related services to monetise on its 4.5 mn user base

Thalaivaa (Rajnikanth), Dabaang (Salman Khan) and Virat (Virat Kohli) have nothing to do with Indian Railways. However, cut-outs of these three legends and a snooker table are what greet visitors to the office of RailYatri.in, a consumer application start-up. If you ask those working there, their response is, “We believe in work through entertainment.” The most consistent employee of the month is called Virat, the most fearless, Dabaang, and the most extraordinary, Thalaivaa. This camaraderie and youthfulness has helped RailYatri attract 4.5 million monthly visitors ...

Shine Jacob