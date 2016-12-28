Here are India's biggest start-up funding stories of 2016

According to Tracxn, a total of 924 Indian were funded in 2016, raising $3.89 billion in all. Last year, a total of 904 companies raised $7.54 billion.

Read on to check the top 10 out:

1. Ibibo

Indian online travel website Group started the year with a $250 million check from South African global internet and media company Naspers.

2. Snapdeal

raised $200 million in February, led by Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, giving it a valuation of $6.5 billion.

3. Hike

Messenger, India’s answer to WhatsApp, rocked the local industry with its $175 million fundraise from Chinese internet giant Tencent and manufacturing firm Foxconn in August.

4. BigBasket

BigBasket hit the jackpot with a $150 million funding round led by the UAE-based Abraaj Group.

5. CarTrade

When 2016 had just kicked off, Mumbai-based car classifieds site bagged $145 million from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings, US-based March Capital, and existing investor Warburg Pincus in a fresh funding round.

6. ShopClues

A new unicorn was born when ecommerce startup ShopClues raised $100 million in a series D funding round, according to Tracxn. The company had kept the actual funding amount a secret back then.

7. BookMyShow

Movie ticketing site BookMyShow raised $81 million led by US-based Stripes Group. Existing investors Network 18, Accel Partners, and SAIF Partners also participated.

8. Byju’s

India’ biggest edtech startup had a golden year, and the biggest strike was when it raised $75 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Belgium-based Sofina.

9. Rivigo

Logistics startup Rivigo bagged $75m in series C funding led by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus.

10. Mobikwik

The craze around fintech notwithstanding, MobiKwik is the only digital payments startup that made the top 10 in funding.