Here are India's biggest start-up funding stories of 2016

According to Tracxn, a total of 924 Indian start-ups
were funded in 2016, raising $3.89 billion in all. Last year, a total of 904 companies raised $7.54 billion.
Read on to check the top 10 out:
1. Ibibo
Indian online travel website Ibibo
Group started the year with a $250 million check from South African global internet and media company Naspers.
2. Snapdeal
Snapdeal
raised $200 million in February, led by Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, giving it a valuation of $6.5 billion.
3. Hike
Hike
Messenger, India’s answer to WhatsApp, rocked the local industry with its $175 million fundraise from Chinese internet giant Tencent and manufacturing firm Foxconn in August.
4. BigBasket
BigBasket hit the jackpot with a $150 million funding round led by the UAE-based Abraaj Group.
5. CarTrade
When 2016 had just kicked off, Mumbai-based car classifieds site CarTrade
bagged $145 million from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings, US-based March Capital, and existing investor Warburg Pincus in a fresh funding round.
6. ShopClues
A new unicorn was born when ecommerce startup ShopClues raised $100 million in a series D funding round, according to Tracxn. The company had kept the actual funding amount a secret back then.
7. BookMyShow
Movie ticketing site BookMyShow raised $81 million led by US-based Stripes Group. Existing investors Network 18, Accel Partners, and SAIF Partners also participated.
8. Byju’s
India’ biggest edtech startup had a golden year, and the biggest strike was when it raised $75 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Belgium-based Sofina.
9. Rivigo
Logistics startup Rivigo bagged $75m in series C funding led by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus.
10. Mobikwik
The craze around fintech notwithstanding, MobiKwik is the only digital payments startup that made the top 10 in funding.
This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here.
