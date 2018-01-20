Here is why restrictive laws will stifle drone industry

In 2014, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a public notice announcing its intention to release guidelines to regulate the civil use of unmanned aircraft. The notice clarified that until the formulation of regulations, a blanket ban will be levied on the civil use of drones by private parties.

Further, in 2016 the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) also restricted the import of drones. The civilian use and import of drones was thus banned in India. In 2016, the DGCA released draft guidelines which proposed to legalise the flying of drones and at the ...