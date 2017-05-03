Here's all you need to know about Smartron's Sachin-branded srt.phone

Indian information technology company on Wednesday launched the srt.phone, endorsed by Indian cricket legend To be sold exclusively on Flipkart, the is available in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB, priced at Rs 12,999 and 13,999, respectively.

On Flipkart, the srt.phone is eligible for various offers, such as Rs 1,500 additional discount on the exchange of an old phone. Also, it is eligible for Flipkart's no EMI option on credit card purchase; EMIs are available for as low as Rs 1,084. The comes with free back cover worth Rs 599 and an extended warranty worth Rs 1,499.

As for specifications, the srt.phone dual sim runs on Google’s latest Android Nougat. It sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, which runs on octa-core at a maximum of 1.8 GHz frequency. It has a 13 megapixels (MP) rear camera supported with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) technology and dual LED flash for clear pictures. There is also a 5 MP camera with a wide-angle lens at the front for enhanced group selfies. The has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

The srt.phone is powered by 3,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 2.0 technology for faster recharge cycle.

Labelled 'dependable’, a trait inspired by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the srt.phone has made use of best-in-class antennas that ensure low call drop rates. Also, the company aims to provide regular and timely updates to the to keep it resilient for a longer time.

The srt.phone, however, doesn't allow memory expansion.