Hero ISL viewership reaches 81 mn in 3 weeks

After a good opening on both TV and the OTT, Hero Season 4 continues to show growth in viewership. Three weeks since its opening, the league has recorded a cumulative reach of 81 million (all India market measuring viewers above two years old) viewers.

This reach is 20 per cent higher when compared to the entire viewership of the 52 games of the U-17 World Cup 2017, which had a cumulative reach of 68 million viewers. The opening game of Hero Season 4 recorded 7.4 million average impressions; which is double the India v/s USA opening game at U-17 World Cup 2017.

The league was more popular in the urban areas with cumulative viewership in reaching 45 million, while rural areas recorded 36 million viewers for a period of three weeks.

A Star India spokesperson said, “It is thrilling to see The Hero set new benchmarks in the world of The response the league has received from fans across India is very encouraging. It is the biggest season in the history of the league, and we look forward to the teams as they progress and continue to put up a stellar competition.”