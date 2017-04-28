Hero MotoCorp conferred with 'Indian MNC of the Year' award by AIMA

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, Ltd., was on Friday felicitated by the All India Management Association (AIMA) for the rapid global expansion of Brand

MotoCorp, the India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, was adjudged the ' of the year' by at a glittering function in the national capital.

Receiving the award, Munjal said "Brand has expanded to 35 countries spread across Asia, Africa and Central and South America in a very short span of time since charting its solo journey in 2011. We added Argentina, the second largest two-wheeler market in Latin America, to our international footprint in January this year, where we also unveiled the new Glamour in our first global product launch."

MotoCorp, which sold more than 6.6 million in FY'17, is the only Indian two-wheeler company to have a manufacturing facility in Latin America. Hero's manufacturing plant is situated at Vila Ricca in Colombia.

is also set to open its second global manufacturing facility in Bangladesh later this year.