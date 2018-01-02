Hero MotoCorp December sales up 43% at 472,731 units

on Tuesday reported 43 per cent jump in sales at 4,72,731 units in December 2017 as against 3,30,202 units in the year-ago month.



The company said it sold a record 72,07,363 units of two-wheelers in the whole of 2017.



CMD and CEO said, "2017 has been a landmark year in our strategic endeavour to further consolidate our market leadership."He said despite a challenging industry environment, the company successfully "created a series of benchmarks, not only for the Indian market but also for the global automotive industry"."We are now entering the last quarter of this fiscal with a strong focus on the premium segment and scooters and we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum," Munjal said.