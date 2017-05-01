Company
Hero MotoCorp raises prices by up to Rs 2,200

Company sales dipped 3.49% to 5,91,306 units last month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday hiked prices of its products ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,200 across models to offset the impact of rising input costs.

"The company raised the prices - ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,200 - across different models to partially offset the commodity cost increases, effective from May 1," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp sells a range of two-wheelers starting from entry level bike HF DAWN to top-end Karizma ZMR, with prices ranging from around Rs 40,000 to over Rs 1 lakh.

Last month, the company dispatched 5,91,306 units of two-wheelers, 3.49 per cent down from 6,12,739 units in the corresponding month last year.

"With the ongoing marriage season, the company expects to maintain the trend of robust retail sales in May," the two-wheeler major said.

