Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Ola appoints Badri Raghavan as chief data scientist
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp's surprises street with strong Q3 show

Cost control measures help overcome lower volumes

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Hero MotoCorp's surprises street with strong Q3 show

The Hero MotoCorp stock is up a per cent in trade after the company reported better than expected December quarter results. The company posted revenues of Rs 6,364 crore, 12.6 per cent lower than the year ago quarter but higher than analyst estimates of about Rs 6,315 crore. 

While the results beat estimates, the company sold about 12.8 per cent fewer two wheelers in the quarter given cash crunch on account of demonetisation and its higher rural exposure. The company sold 14.93 lakh units in the quarter as against 16.90 lakh units in December quarter of FY16. 

The muted sales impacted the company’s operating profit and margins. Operating profit fell 4.51 per cent to Rs 1,079 crore which again beat estimates that had pegged it around Rs 961crore. Ongoing cost control measures helped the company keep overall expenses under control. Operating profit margins came in at 16.95 per cent which was 130 basis points higher than the year ago period. The margins were lower than the September quarter number of 17.54 per cent. This was along expected lines given lower volumes as well as higher commodity costs. 

Despite the lower volumes and revenues, better cost control measures and a 45 per cent jump in other income helped the company limit the net profit fall over the previous quarter to 2.52 per cent. Net profit at Rs 772 crore was higher than the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 711 crore. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Hero MotoCorp's surprises street with strong Q3 show

Cost control measures help overcome lower volumes

Cost control measures help overcome lower volumes
The Hero MotoCorp stock is up a per cent in trade after the company reported better than expected December quarter results. The company posted revenues of Rs 6,364 crore, 12.6 per cent lower than the year ago quarter but higher than analyst estimates of about Rs 6,315 crore. 

While the results beat estimates, the company sold about 12.8 per cent fewer two wheelers in the quarter given cash crunch on account of demonetisation and its higher rural exposure. The company sold 14.93 lakh units in the quarter as against 16.90 lakh units in December quarter of FY16. 

The muted sales impacted the company’s operating profit and margins. Operating profit fell 4.51 per cent to Rs 1,079 crore which again beat estimates that had pegged it around Rs 961crore. Ongoing cost control measures helped the company keep overall expenses under control. Operating profit margins came in at 16.95 per cent which was 130 basis points higher than the year ago period. The margins were lower than the September quarter number of 17.54 per cent. This was along expected lines given lower volumes as well as higher commodity costs. 

Despite the lower volumes and revenues, better cost control measures and a 45 per cent jump in other income helped the company limit the net profit fall over the previous quarter to 2.52 per cent. Net profit at Rs 772 crore was higher than the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 711 crore. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Hero MotoCorp's surprises street with strong Q3 show

Cost control measures help overcome lower volumes

The Hero MotoCorp stock is up a per cent in trade after the company reported better than expected December quarter results. The company posted revenues of Rs 6,364 crore, 12.6 per cent lower than the year ago quarter but higher than analyst estimates of about Rs 6,315 crore. 

While the results beat estimates, the company sold about 12.8 per cent fewer two wheelers in the quarter given cash crunch on account of demonetisation and its higher rural exposure. The company sold 14.93 lakh units in the quarter as against 16.90 lakh units in December quarter of FY16. 

The muted sales impacted the company’s operating profit and margins. Operating profit fell 4.51 per cent to Rs 1,079 crore which again beat estimates that had pegged it around Rs 961crore. Ongoing cost control measures helped the company keep overall expenses under control. Operating profit margins came in at 16.95 per cent which was 130 basis points higher than the year ago period. The margins were lower than the September quarter number of 17.54 per cent. This was along expected lines given lower volumes as well as higher commodity costs. 

Despite the lower volumes and revenues, better cost control measures and a 45 per cent jump in other income helped the company limit the net profit fall over the previous quarter to 2.52 per cent. Net profit at Rs 772 crore was higher than the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 711 crore. 

image
Business Standard
177 22