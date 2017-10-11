Hero MotoCorp sells record over 2 million units in July-September quarter

The country's largest two wheeler maker on Wednesday today said it has sold a record over 20 lakh units in the July-September quarter.



In September, the company had set another record by becoming the only two-wheeler company to sell over 7 lakh units in a month.



"This landmark achievement in sales has been possible due to an excellent team effort of everyone at Hero and all our associates," Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care Ashok Bhasin told PTI.The sales have been driven by demand for the company's various brands, including Splendor, Glamour, Passion and HF Deluxe motorcycles as well as the Duet, Maestro Edge and Pleasure scooters, he added."We have also crossed 4 million units in despatch sales in a little over six months in the current fiscal (April till the first week of October). We will look to building on this going forward," Bhasin said.The sales performance of the company during this year is a testimony to the company's intent and determination on further consolidating market leadership in the country, he added."Our brand-specific regional strategy, innovative consumer-engagement programmes, and an overall integrated 360 degree 'Go-to-market approach has been immensely successful in driving this growth," Bhasin said.The company has also reported sales of over 1 million units in the ongoing festive season. has already surpassed 75 million units in cumulative sales since its inception.

