Hero MotoCorp unveils new 200 cc bike Xtreme 200R

Country's largest maker on Tuesday unveiled an all-new model - - as part of its plans to strengthen presence in the premium segment.



The new product powered by a 200cc air-cooled engine will hit markets across the country in April this year.



"The all-new is a bold and focussed step towards reshaping our presence in the premium segment," Head of Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson told reporters here.



Starting this year, the company would focus on the 150 cc and above premium segment and would continue to bring in more products in the category, he added.



Powered by a BS-IV compliant engine, the produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS.



The bike can accelerate from 0-60 km/hr in 4.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 114 km/hr, the company added.



"The all new is reflective of our product development capabilities and also demonstrates the strenuous R&D efforts that are underway at Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT)," Chief Technology Officer Markus Braunsperger said.



The bike is a perfect amalgamation of performance, technology and masculine attributes, he added.



"We also have a strong pipeline of new products for the rest of the year," Braunsperger said.



Hero is the leader in the commuter bike segment with a market share of over 60 per cent.