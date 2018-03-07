JUST IN
A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy

Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp unveils new Super Splendor priced at Rs 57,190

The motorcycle offers 27% more power and 6% more torque than its previous generation and reaches a maximum speed of 94 km/hr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: https://www.heromotocorp.com/en-in/the-bike/new-super-splendor-84.html)
Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday introduced the new Super Splendor priced at Rs 57,190 (ex-showroom Delhi), with an aim to further consolidate its dominant share in the 125cc segment. Powered by a 4-stroke single cylinder 125cc TOD (Torque-on-Demand) engine, the motorcycle features the efficient Hero i3S technology (idle stop and start system), the company said in a statement. "The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India's most reliable brand and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country," Hero MotoCorp Head sales and customer care Ashok Bhasin said. The motorcycle offers 27 per cent more power and 6 per cent more torque than its previous generation and reaches a maximum speed of 94 km/hr.

