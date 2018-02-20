Hero MotoCorp's premium ambitions with 200cc engine bikes

Auto makers are keen to offer a differentiated experience to customers, not just with the products but also during the purchase process and afterwards at service centres. This is becoming critical with the expansion of market and rising competition in the sector. The growing number of young and digital savvy buyers is also a trigger.

The first such move in this direction was made by the country’s biggest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, in 2015. The Suzuki promoted company launched a premium sales network for select cars. Branded as Nexa, this network was only open for investments ...