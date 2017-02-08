Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Back in black: Tata Steel turns profitable after five quarters
Business Standard

Hero Q3 net, sales slip on demonetisation

Income from operations slipped 9.7% to Rs 6,780 crore

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Hero MotoCorp, Spledor iSmart, Auto Expo
Representational image

Demonetisation-led decline in volumes and revenue caused a marginal impact on the December quarter’s profit at Hero MotoCorp, country’s biggest two-wheeler maker.

Net profit declined 2.6 per cent to Rs 772 crore in the three months ended December 2016. Income from operations slipped 9.7 per cent to Rs 6,780 crore.

Hit by the note ban of early November, the number of units sold in the quarter declined almost 13 per cent from a year before, to 1.47 million. “The market scenario has now begun improving,” said Pawan Munjal, chairman.

The first month of the ongoing quarter has not started on a great note for the two-wheeler segment; sales fell seven per cent. Hero saw its volumes slip by about 13 per cent in January, to 480,000 units.

Bajaj Auto also took a hit in profit and revenue during the quarter. Profit slipped five per cent to Rs 924 crore and income from operations by nine per cent to Rs 5,354 crore. The Pune- headquartered company, which also sells three-wheelers, saw its January two-wheeler sales decline 16 per cent to 210,000 units. Three-wheeler sales declined 27 per cent to 30,093 units

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Hero Q3 net, sales slip on demonetisation

Income from operations slipped 9.7% to Rs 6,780 crore

Income from operations slipped 9.7% to Rs 6,780 crore
Demonetisation-led decline in volumes and revenue caused a marginal impact on the December quarter’s profit at Hero MotoCorp, country’s biggest two-wheeler maker.

Net profit declined 2.6 per cent to Rs 772 crore in the three months ended December 2016. Income from operations slipped 9.7 per cent to Rs 6,780 crore.

Hit by the note ban of early November, the number of units sold in the quarter declined almost 13 per cent from a year before, to 1.47 million. “The market scenario has now begun improving,” said Pawan Munjal, chairman.

The first month of the ongoing quarter has not started on a great note for the two-wheeler segment; sales fell seven per cent. Hero saw its volumes slip by about 13 per cent in January, to 480,000 units.

Bajaj Auto also took a hit in profit and revenue during the quarter. Profit slipped five per cent to Rs 924 crore and income from operations by nine per cent to Rs 5,354 crore. The Pune- headquartered company, which also sells three-wheelers, saw its January two-wheeler sales decline 16 per cent to 210,000 units. Three-wheeler sales declined 27 per cent to 30,093 units
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Hero Q3 net, sales slip on demonetisation

Income from operations slipped 9.7% to Rs 6,780 crore

Demonetisation-led decline in volumes and revenue caused a marginal impact on the December quarter’s profit at Hero MotoCorp, country’s biggest two-wheeler maker.

Net profit declined 2.6 per cent to Rs 772 crore in the three months ended December 2016. Income from operations slipped 9.7 per cent to Rs 6,780 crore.

Hit by the note ban of early November, the number of units sold in the quarter declined almost 13 per cent from a year before, to 1.47 million. “The market scenario has now begun improving,” said Pawan Munjal, chairman.

The first month of the ongoing quarter has not started on a great note for the two-wheeler segment; sales fell seven per cent. Hero saw its volumes slip by about 13 per cent in January, to 480,000 units.

Bajaj Auto also took a hit in profit and revenue during the quarter. Profit slipped five per cent to Rs 924 crore and income from operations by nine per cent to Rs 5,354 crore. The Pune- headquartered company, which also sells three-wheelers, saw its January two-wheeler sales decline 16 per cent to 210,000 units. Three-wheeler sales declined 27 per cent to 30,093 units

image
Business Standard
177 22