Hero rides on green mobility, plans futuristic cycle stores for youngsters

Hero Cycles is pedalling along to tap into its nationwide distribution footprint and push sales of e-cycles at a time there is a growing thrust from industry and government for clean mobility and green commute. And as the Ludhiana-based manufacturer looks to expand its store count to facilitate this, its mantra is delivery of “experience”.

The company’s distribution footprint consists of 5,000-plus traditional multi-branded cycle stores and a growing network of franchisee-led futuristic cycle stores called Sprint. It has 120 Sprint stores in 85 cities. The cycle ...