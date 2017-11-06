Hershey plans to turn India into export hub

Global chocolate major Hershey is considering turning India into an export hub. The company, which has recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease export-import norms, plans to use the huge market as a testing ground for its newer products. India can be turned into an incubation hub for Hershey products once barriers are removed, said Steven Schiller, president international, Hershey global. “During the round table meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I mentioned about two areas that requires focus. And they are about simplifying import and export ...