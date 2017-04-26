HGS to enhance capacity at Raipur unit by a third

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the business process management (BPM) arm of the Hinduja Group, has announced that it would expand the capacity of its facility.

At present, the centre can accommodate up to 890 employees. says it plans to expand the unit to increase the number to 1,200 workers by year-end.

The move is expected to help the company consolidate its business by operating from a single unit. At present, the team provides inbound customer care support for a telecom giant operating in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and handles over 2.7 million calls per month.

“ has played a key role in this growth story and they expect the new centre to help further in capitalising on the increasing demand for high-value services,” said Ramesh Gopalan, HSG President for Global Healthcare and head of business.

Gopalan further added that the company was witnessing significant growth in due to the continued trust shown by their clients and the increase in business opportunities.

The facility was started in May 2010. Back then, it had only 120 seats as against 480 seats today. acquired the BPO operations of Mphasis in 2015 to increase its footprint in cities like Raipur, Noida, Mangalore, Bangalore and Pune.

At present, is a leader in optimising customer experience and in helping clients to become more competitive. The company offers a full suite of business process management services- from marketing and digital enablement services to consumer interaction and platform-enabling back office business services.