Hidesign follows the millennial

Over the past year, Hidesign, the Puducherry-headquartered bags and accessories label has opened eight stores, all of them at airports. For a brand that is still heavily reliant on traditional brick-and-mortar channels, airports are its new malls, drawing in young travelling professionals and encouraging impulse purchases. The brand is going where our customers are, says Hidesign founder Dilip Kapur who believes that Indian malls are no longer shopping havens, at least not for the likes of brands like his. He has opened six airport stores in the last month, three each in New ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?