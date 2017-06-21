Hidesign follows the millennial

Brand is using airport stores, digital channels to go where its younger, on-the-move customers are

Over the past year, Hidesign, the Puducherry-headquartered bags and accessories label has opened eight stores, all of them at airports. For a brand that is still heavily reliant on traditional brick-and-mortar channels, airports are its new malls, drawing in young travelling professionals and encouraging impulse purchases. The brand is going where our customers are, says Hidesign founder Dilip Kapur who believes that Indian malls are no longer shopping havens, at least not for the likes of brands like his. He has opened six airport stores in the last month, three each in New ...

T E Narasimhan