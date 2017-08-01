High business growth to sustain on strength of products: R M Vishakha

-
Last year's new premium business growth was 82 per cent for the company. Will it be the same this year?
We may not be able to repeat the success if we don't know why we have received the huge amount of business and premium. We have got some very solid products and processes that we have designed to create value for every stakeholder. Therefore, I am confident of repeating this kind of performance year after year.
There are three aspects — one is individual new business, individual renewal business and group business. We focus on our Individual businesses as something we need to grow. Because group businesses were our focus for the first five years and we have reached to our expected levels in those years. Our main focus is to maintain a flat growth there.
Individual segments are what we are focusing to take it up to the next trajectory. In Individual, we had 82 per cent growth last year. Considering the strength of our partners, which is a lot in retail with more than 100 million customers between Bank of Baroda and Andhra Bank, we want to use that opportunity presented by our partners and offer solutions across.
Today, insurance is still a push product. Personal protection is not there as a culture among us. As a sub-continent, we don't have risk management. But the awareness is catching up. Earlier, we used to buy a life insurance product for tax benefits, but that has gone after 80C changed.
I think we have won that battle with all the changed product regulations. If you take a Ulip product or a mutual fund-plus product, after seven years your Ulip is better than your mutual fund-plus product in terms of returns and in terms of flexibility, in terms of structure and all.
How is this traditional vs Ulips product preference among the customers playing out for the company?
We look at it from the customer's perspective. A lot of the West goes to Ulip and a lot of South goes into traditional. When you look it from a company's perspective, the only difference between the two is: In Ulips the upfront income is lower and our trade income is high. In traditional our upfront income is high and our trade income is low. At the end of five years they both give you the same amount.
In terms of growth opportunity it is dependent on our distribution channel. Our distribution is primarily from Andhra Bank and Bank of Baroda. We see Andhra Bank having more of guaranteed products and traditional products. Bank of Baroda has more ULIP's. So basically, in South you see a lot of people preferring guaranteed products. In West and North you see people preferring Unit Linked. The risk taking capability is slightly higher.
What is your target for FY18?
