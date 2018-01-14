High-end bike exports see traction in FY18, sales up three-fold

While overall two-wheeler exports from has grown by 20.2 per cent during the April to December period this fiscal, the high-end bikes segment has seen the maximum traction. The above 250 cc but less than 350 cc category, for example, has seen six-fold growth, or a whopping 494 per cent on a year on year basis. The overall 250 cc and above category has seen a three-fold increase in exports during the period banking primarily on exporting the BMW bikes from its near and Bajaj's KTM and Dominar. The above 250cc but less than 350 cc bikes category clocked exports of 24,411 units as against 4,108 units in the year before period, a 494 per cent increase. TVS started exporting the 310 cc bikes for German auto major BMW since March 2017. The 310 cc motorcycle and its engine were developed jointly with BMW on a common platform. TVS exported 19,377 units of the bike during the April to December period making up for nearly 80 per cent of the category exports. The company had entered into a strategic partnership with to manufacture sub-500 cc bikes for both the domestic and the global markets in April 2013 and TVS has already infused around Rs 4 billion in the venture. While it launched the Apache RR 310 (jointly developed with BMW) for the Indian market only in December 2017, it had started exporting the same earlier. The other major player in the 250-350 cc segment is Royal Enfield that exported 4981 units. The Bullet 350 Twinspark is the leading model in this category for Enfield. The company entered the Vietnam market in 2017 and even opened a flagship store in that country. It is eyeing to meet market regulations in the US for bikes like the and plans to launch the Euro IV in in 2018.

The above 350 cc but less than 500 cc segment too saw good traction this fiscal — growing by 215 per cent year on year. Auto accounted for bulk of the exports in this category — the company saw a 386 per cent growth in exports in this category to 29,869 units. In fact, around 50 per cent of the sales of the Dominar 400 (that draws power from a KTM sourced engine) comes from exports. The bike is exported to Latin American countries apart from South Asian markets and is expected to start exports to already exports KTM bikes to several countries across the globe.

S Ravikumar, President- Business development, Auto felt that the growth momentum in high end would continue in the coming quarters. “The Dominar has done well in terms of exports. Also for the KTM bikes (for which we follow a calendar year) we have exported around 50,000 bikes in 2017 calendar year and this trend is expected to continue in the coming quarters,” he said.

Of the high-end bikes segment, the 500cc-800cc category, however, has seen a marginal dip in export volumes — from 4,854 units in April to December 2016 to 4,663 units in April to December 2017. has exported 4,032 units (Street 750 being a key model). Royal Enfield, has exported 601 units of the Continental GT, a model that it plans to stop selling in In fact, it sold only one Continental GT in the domestic market in December 2017, indicating that the company has pulled the plug on the model.

Reports, however, suggest that the company will continue to make the model for the export markets as it plans to launch the new Continental GT 650 for

Interestingly, in the commuter segment bikes (110-125cc) which also witnessed a healthy 55 per cent growth in overall exports, has managed to export more (109,973 units) than it has sold in (91,968 units).

Overall two-wheeler exports from that was growing between FY2006 and FY16 (barring FY13), but it had slowed down last fiscal. Icra said that in FY17 two wheeler exports was impacted by the slump in crude oil prices with many of the large markets that Indian two-wheeler OEMs export to, including oil-dependent countries in Africa and Latin America, facing issues due to currency depreciation, economic volatility and non-availability of US Dollar. The two-wheeler exports from were negatively impacted, de-growing by 6 per cent during FY17.

The growth in export volumes during the current fiscal has been led primarily by recovery in the motorcycle segment.