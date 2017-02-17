High-powered jury to select BS award winners today

A power-packed jury, comprising India Inc’s leading decision-makers, will meet in Mumbai on Friday to choose the winners of Business Standard’s annual awards for corporate excellence.

The jury, headed by Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava, comprises Harsh Mariwala, Noshir Kaka, Sanjay Nayar, and Cyril Shroff.

The jury will select the best in Corporate India, from a long list of names and data compiled by the Research Bureau, to select the ‘CEO of the Year’ as well as achievers in categories such as public sector undertakings, multinational companies, and small and medium enterprises.

The jury will also pick the ‘Company of the Year’, ‘Start-up of the Year’ and the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award.

Bhargava played a key role in the success of India’s leading passenger carmaker, while Marico chairman Mariwala, an exemplary entrepreneur himself, has transformed a family-owned commodity business into a leading fast-moving consumer goods company in the country.

Kaka, managing director of McKinsey India and director of McKinsey Inc, is India Inc’s go-to man.

Nayar, chief executive officer of private equity giant KKR India, has advised and funded scores of Indian firms in making that transition.

Memani, EY India’s chairman and chairman of EY’s global emerging markets committee, has been involved in several high-profile transactions in the country and has pushed his firm ahead in almost every practice.

Shroff, managing partner of Mumbai-based Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has a vantage view of Indian as a top lawyer.