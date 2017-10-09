Higher crude oil output can add new triggers for Oil India

Oil India, which had remained a laggard till early July, has significantly outperformed its larger upstream peer ONGC, as well as broader indices. While Oil India has gained 34 per cent in the past three months, ONGC was up about 10 per cent and the Sensex by around two per cent. Oil India’s under-performance in the past can be attributed to the downtrend in crude oil prices, muted production growth, and the overhang of a royalty payout to the Assam government. Even the anticipated gas price hike in March not coming through added some disappointment. Looking at the stagnant ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?