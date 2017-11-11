Higher volumes, launches help Aurobindo beat peers

While its peers continue to struggle with pricing and regulatory headwinds, Aurobindo Pharma's performance in the September quarter stood out, with operating and net profit growing at a strong 20-29 per cent, beating estimates. Growth across geographies and product segments helped boost revenue by 17.5 per cent. The only disappointment has been the anti-retroviral (ARV) or HIV drug sales (less than five per cent of overall revenue), which declined 17.6 per cent. Given that it is tender-based, revenue from the segment tends to be lumpy. US formulations' sales (the largest ...