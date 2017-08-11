Hike Messenger acquires Bengaluru-based tech start-up Creo

Homegrown messaging and social media technology company today said it has acquired Bengaluru-based tech start-up for an undisclosed amount.



The team constitutes over 50 members and was founded in December 2013 by Sai Srinivas Kiran G and Shubham Malhotra.



In the past, has launched hardware products that include streaming media dongles and smartphones."The team will begin work on a developer platform to enable third party developers to build services on the Hike platform," a Hike spokesperson said in a statement.Hike was launched in December 2012 and acquired a user base of over 100 million as of January 2016.In August 2016, Hike raised its fourth round of funding of $175 million led by Tencent and Foxconn at a valuation of USD 1.4 billion having reached the milestone in just 3.7 years.Investors in Hike include Tencent, Foxconn, Tiger Global, Softbank and Bharti.Apart from these, several top Silicon Valley technology veterans have also invested in the company.Hike has over 300 employees spread across 2 offices in Delhi and Bangalore.