Hike to Oyo: Here are SoftBank's top 10 investments in 2016

Japanese telco had another active year as one of the continent’s most prolific investors. From seed stage to series F, funded startups in ride-hailing, virtual reality, real estate, and more.



Here are ten of SoftBank’s top investments this year, pulled from the Tech in Asia Database, ordered by funding size. Note that these are total investment amounts, not SoftBank’s individual contribution.

Didi Chuxing



$7.3 billion $7.3 billion



China’s ride-hailing king also attracted Apple largesse



In June, joined Didi’s posse of investors, participating in a round worth $7.3 billion. It’s Didi’s biggest ever capital boost, with one billion of it coming from Apple.



OneWeb



$1 billion



Needs the cash to battle Elon Musk’s Space X



Grab



$750 million



More ammunition for Uber battle



continued its support of Grab this year, leading a $750 million series F for the Singaporean ride-hailing startup in September.



Hike



$175 million



Part of SoftBank’s growing portfolio of Indian startups, messaging app raised a $175 million series D round in August from Tencent, Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Bharti Enterprise – founded and chaired by the father of Hike’s CEO.

Video



$144 million



Alibaba has made China’s streaming war even more expensive

Oyo Rooms



$162 million



raised an undisclosed amount of capital from InnoVen Capital, as well as two rounds totaling $162 million from SoftBank.

NextVR



$80 million



Partnered with CNN, NBC Sports

BigCommerce



$30 million



Helps companies sell online

EdCast



$16 million



Honing training material for employees

Housing



$15 million

Troubled Indian startup clearing up much publicized mess