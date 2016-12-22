Hike to Oyo: Here are SoftBank's top 10 investments in 2016

Here are ten of SoftBank’s top investments this year, pulled from the Tech in Asia Database, ordered by funding size. Note that these are total investment amounts, not SoftBank’s individual contribution.
$7.3 billion
China’s ride-hailing king also attracted Apple largesse
In June, SoftBank joined Didi’s posse of investors, participating in a round worth $7.3 billion. It’s Didi’s biggest ever capital boost, with one billion of it coming from Apple.
OneWeb
$1 billion
Needs the cash to battle Elon Musk’s Space X
Grab
$750 million
More ammunition for Uber battle
SoftBank continued its support of Grab this year, leading a $750 million series F for the Singaporean ride-hailing startup in September.
Hike
$175 million
Part of SoftBank’s growing portfolio of Indian startups, messaging app Hike raised a $175 million series D round in August from Tencent, Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Bharti Enterprise – founded and chaired by the father of Hike’s CEO.
$144 million
Alibaba has made China’s streaming war even more expensive
$162 million
Oyo Rooms raised an undisclosed amount of capital from InnoVen Capital, as well as two rounds totaling $162 million from SoftBank.
$80 million
Partnered with CNN, NBC Sports
$30 million
Helps companies sell online
$16 million
Honing training material for employees
$15 million
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU