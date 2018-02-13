Hike users can now book Ola cabs and pay via the messenger app from Feb 14

Users of mobile application Hike will now be able to book Ola cabs, autos directly from their messaging app and pay through the Hike Wallet or in cash. The home-grown messenger Hike on Tuesday announced a partnership with taxi-hailing app Ola to bring cab and auto booking facility on the Hike app. "This means can book and autos across 110 cities in India from within Hike and can pay directly through the Hike Wallet or in cash," Hike said in a statement. can use Ola cab booking services through their Hike app from February 14. will have access to Ola's multi-modal commuting offerings such as Ola Auto, Micro and Mini to premium categories such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV and Ola Lux. "We are delighted to partner with Ola to bring taxi and auto bookings to our users on Hike, a first in a messaging app in India," Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal said. In addition to booking and autos, users will also be able to book bus tickets with more than 3,000 operators and pay their bills for electricity, gas, DTH and landline across 60 operators through the Hike app.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)