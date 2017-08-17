'Himalayan' prop for Tata Global

It was double delight for Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) when it opened trade on Wednesday. If results, published last Friday, were mildly encouraging, an announcement on Independence Day, to introduce its premium natural mineral water brand ‘Himalayan’ in the US market was seen as a bigger positive. These factors lifted TGBL’s stock by over eight per cent to trade at a one-year high on Wednesday, 18 per cent over the past two trading sessions. The Himalayan brand would be one of the first premium Indian FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brands to target the US audience, ...