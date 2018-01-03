Hindalco builds many brands out of one

The 60-year old metals major from the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) has adopted a multi-pronged branding strategy for its aluminium products, pursuing a premium play for its ingots for the global market while walking the thin line between value and price for its value-added products at home.

Driving Hindalco Industries’ brand push are its two modern aluminium smelters and a growing internal thrust towards consumer-facing businesses. However as it builds itself a portfolio that caters to different consumer groups, the challenge will be to consistently maintain a differentiated identity ...