Hinduja Global Q3 net rises over two-fold to Rs 47.21 crore

Hinduja Global Solutions, the BPO arm of diversified Hinduja Group, on Thursday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.21 crore for the December quarter.

The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations grew by 8.30 per cent to Rs 956.26 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 882.91 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing.

"These robust numbers were led by significant volume growth from our top 10 clients and new logos in healthcare and consumer products as well as gains from Open Enrolment in the healthcare sector. We continue to focus on making investments — in centres, solutions and people — to drive growth across our geographies," said Partha DeSarkar, Chief Executive Officer, Ltd.

In a separate filing, said its Board of Directors has declared third interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each paid up for the financial year 2016-17.

As of December 31, the company had 185 core BPM clients and 607 payroll processing clients and its total headcount was 43,750, of which 65 per cent were based in India, 18 per cent in the Philippines, 9 per cent in the US, 5 per cent in Canada and 3 per cent in Europe.

shares were trading 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 630 on during the morning session.