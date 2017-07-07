Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

PSL Limited files for insolvency
Business Standard

Hinduja Media to roll out video-on-demand, IPTV services

Firm eyeing expanding network by offering its customers a series of broadband services

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Hinduja Group
Logo of the Hinduja Group conglomerate. (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Hinduja Media Ventures Ltd plans to roll out value-added services like the pre-paid paper view and video on demand over a period of two months.

"We plan to launch the two services in the next two months. Besides, we are looking to enable our digital customers the option of broadband services", said Ashok Mansukhani, managing director and chief executive officer of Hinduja Media Group.

Going ahead, the company is also aiming to launch internet protocol television (IPTV) services on laptops and mobiles on its OTT or 'over the top' technology platform.

Commenting on its digital service platform NXT Digital, he said, around 1,700 local cable operators have been covered across the country and the focus is now on deepening the network further, especially in rural India.

On the impact of Goods & Service Tax (GST), Mansukhani said: "GST would not give us an edge but provide a level-playing field with the DTH service providers. Ours is a completely a pre-paid model where the operator knows the price and the customer is aware of the package on offer. GST would provide a platform for equalisation. Ultimately, it is the customer who will decide the service he/she opts for."

Mansukhani is also upbeat on the future of cable TV digitisation. "The first two phases of digitisation have been completed, except for Tamil Nadu, where some litigations are pending. I believe the entire process of digitisation would be completed by 2019."

NXT Digital promises to deliver the best television-viewing experience with world class technology, cost effective payment systems and a smart revenue pre-paid model that will create a new benchmark for success in the digital TV market. NXT Digital will also help cable operators and entrepreneurs in taking their businesses to the next level by offering them maximum returns on minimum investment.

''With the winds of digitisation sweeping the nation, we have perfectly understood the need to evolve with times. We have created a unique digital platform for local cable operators and multi-system operators, who can switch to the digitised platform, available along with state-of-art service, without losing out on the ownership of their networks", said Mansukhani.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements