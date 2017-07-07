Hinduja Media to roll out video-on-demand, IPTV services

plans to roll out value-added services like the pre-paid paper view and over a period of two months.

"We plan to launch the two services in the next two months. Besides, we are looking to enable our digital customers the option of broadband services", said Ashok Mansukhani, managing director and chief executive officer of Hinduja Media Group.

Going ahead, the company is also aiming to launch internet protocol (IPTV) services on laptops and mobiles on its OTT or 'over the top' technology platform.

Commenting on its digital service platform NXT Digital, he said, around 1,700 local cable operators have been covered across the country and the focus is now on deepening the network further, especially in rural

On the impact of Goods & Service Tax (GST), Mansukhani said: " would not give us an edge but provide a level-playing field with the DTH service providers. Ours is a completely a pre-paid model where the operator knows the price and the customer is aware of the package on offer. would provide a platform for equalisation. Ultimately, it is the customer who will decide the service he/she opts for."

Mansukhani is also upbeat on the future of "The first two phases of have been completed, except for Tamil Nadu, where some litigations are pending. I believe the entire process of would be completed by 2019."

promises to deliver the best television-viewing experience with world class technology, cost effective payment systems and a smart revenue pre-paid model that will create a new benchmark for success in the digital TV market. will also help cable operators and entrepreneurs in taking their businesses to the next level by offering them maximum returns on minimum investment.

''With the winds of sweeping the nation, we have perfectly understood the need to evolve with times. We have created a unique digital platform for local cable operators and multi-system operators, who can switch to the digitised platform, available along with state-of-art service, without losing out on the ownership of their networks", said Mansukhani.