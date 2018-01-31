Hindustan Copper Q3 net rises 12% to Rs 190 mn; total income rises 85%

State-run on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent jump in profit at Rs 189.2 million for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017. The company had posted a Rs 168.7 million profit for the period from continuing and discontinued operations in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing. Total income of the company also rose to Rs 4.97 billion for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 2.69 billion in the same period a year ago. Its total expenses during the said quarter were at Rs 4.69 billion as against Rs 2.43 billion in the year-ago quarter. Hindustan Copper, a vertically integrated copper producer, is primarily engaged in business of mining and processing of to produce refined Shares of closed 0.23 per cent down at Rs 85.05 apiece on