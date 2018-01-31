State-run Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent jump in profit at Rs 189.2 million for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017. The company had posted a Rs 168.7 million profit for the period from continuing and discontinued operations in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Total income of the company also rose to Rs 4.97 billion for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 2.69 billion in the same period a year ago. Its total expenses during the said quarter were at Rs 4.69 billion as against Rs 2.43 billion in the year-ago quarter. Hindustan Copper, a vertically integrated copper producer, is primarily engaged in business of mining and processing of copper ore to produce refined copper metal. Shares of Hindustan Copper closed 0.23 per cent down at Rs 85.05 apiece on BSE.
Hindustan Copper Q3 net rises 12% to Rs 190 mn; total income rises 85%
Hindustan Copper, a vertically integrated copper producer, is primarily engaged in business of mining and processing of copper ore to produce refined copper metal
Press Trust of India |
