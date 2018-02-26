Hindustan Copper seeks gold in copper ore leftovers from Madhya Pradesh

The state-owned Hindustan Copper (HCL), the country’s sole vertically integrated copper producer, is planning to venture into the extraction of gold and silver from the copper ore reverts at Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh. With an investment of over Rs 2 billion, the company will commission an extraction plant by June this year in Malanjkhand, which houses India’s single largest copper deposits.

The project could generate 360 kg gold and 3,600 kg silver annually. HCL Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Sharma told Business Standard the plant would be able to ...