Hindustan Power expands presence in Japan, acquires 15 solar plants

One of the leading independent power producers in the country, has acquired 15 solar power projects in with a combined capacity of 150 Mw. The company, which also operates in other international markets. aims to touch 2 Gw of global power generation capacity by 2022.



In the past decade, has executed several international projects such as a 25-Mw solar power plant in Lauta, Germany, world’s largest greenhouse rooftop in Sardinia, and some other projects in the UK and the US. The firm was recognised as the largest solar developer in Britain, in the years 2012 and 2013.



has a cumulative solar capacity is 800-Mw including the domestic projects.

"We have invested close to Rs 3,000 crore till yet and the target of 2-Gw would entail an of Rs 10,000 crore. We believe that our successful foray will encourage more players from India to expand its operations in the international markets thereby allowing India to emerge as a solar powerhouse," said Ratul Puri, chairman,



The company would also soon enter Bangladesh with 4x25 Mw solar projects.



Lalit Jain, chief executive, International Solar, said, “The proposal to develop 4x25 Mw solar project has been submitted to Bangladesh government and required land agreement has already been signed. We will take these projects into construction in the next couple of quarters. While many of the players were formalising its plans, we recorded the distinction of being the largest renewable energy player in the UK way back in 2012 & 2013.”

Jain further added that has the distinction of developing solar plants in difficult markets and terrains within a short period of time. For instance, the 25-Mw solar farm developed in Lauta, Germany was on a World War-II impacted site

"The greenhouse PV project in Sardinia covers more than 38 hectares of land and produces the finest quality of roses, which are being exported to Europe and allows the organisation to become the member of prestigious Roya Flora Holland. This project has increased the potential of land by constructing the greenhouse solar plant as the temperature inside GH can be controlled leading to a higher productivity while the solar panels generate clean & green energy," said Jain.