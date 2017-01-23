Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q3 net rises 7% to Rs 1,038 cr

The company had posted net profit of Rs 971.66 cr in the Oct-Dec quarter of the previous FY

major Ltd on Monday reported 6.82 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,037.93 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year.



The company had posted net profit of Rs 971.66 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous financial year.



Its total from operations declined 0.79 per cent to Rs 8,317.94 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 8,384.68 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, the company said in a filing.



"The gradual recovery of the market was temporarily impacted by adverse liquidity conditions. However, our performance demonstrated resilience and agility in this challenging environment, HUL Chairman said in a statement.



"There are early signs of normalisation and our focus continues to remain on innovation led volume growth and improvement in margins. Our strategic agenda of delivering Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth remains unchanged," he added.



HUL stock closed 0.25 per cent up at Rs 863.25 on BSE.

Press Trust of India