Hindustan Unilever Q3 net jumps 28% at Rs 13.26 bn, beats estimates

The largest consumer goods company in the country, (HUL), reported a nearly 28 per cent year-on-year rise in the October-December 2017-18 quarter (Q3FY18) on Wednesday, putting behind it the challenges of and the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out. In the quarter under review, HUL did gain from a lower base: In the same quarter last year (Q3FY17), its volume growth had declined 4 per cent. The current performance was also way ahead of Street estimates. Net profit touched Rs 13.26 billion; a Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 11.67 billion. Revenue rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 85.90 billion, higher than the Rs 84.20 billion estimated by a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Underlying volume growth came in at 11 per cent for the quarter, ahead of a 6-10 per cent range given by most analysts. HUL Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak said the firm’s domestic consumer business (after taking into account net excise duties, refunds, and net input taxes) grew 17 per cent for the quarter, with home care growing 20 per cent, personal care, 17 per cent, refreshment 13 per cent, and foods 18 per cent. “We see a gradual improvement in demand; input costs are showing signs of inflation,” he said. For the December quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 per cent to Rs 16.80 billion, while margins expanded by 200 basis points to 19.6 per cent, as the company spent more on advertising and sales promotion. Analysts were expecting HUL’s EBITBA margins to come at 20 per cent for the quarter. Sanjiv Mehta, managing director, HUL, said the company had reacted to the changing dynamics quickly, prompting it to take advantage of the consumer uptick as well as initiate price changes following reduction in the in November last year. On Tuesday, the government’s anti-profiteering body, the Directorate General of Safeguard, had slapped a notice on HUL for allegedly not passing on benefits of a lower GST to customers. ALSO READ: GST: Anti-profiteering body notice to HUL for withholding pricing benefits On November 10, 2017, the had reduced rates on a number of products to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, covering nearly 177 items.

The lower rates came into effect from November 15, benefitting HUL and other firms, analysts said.