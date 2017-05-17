Company
Hindustan Unilever Q4 net up 6% at Rs 1,183 cr

Total income rose 6% to Rs 8,969 cr

(From left) File photo of Harish Manwani, Chairman, HUL and Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,183 crore in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 1,114 crore a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,969 crore as against Rs 8,430 crore in the year-ago period, up 6.39%, it added.

Revenue from the company's personal care segment, which houses brands such as Vaseline and Pond's, rose about 8% to Rs  4,075 crore.

