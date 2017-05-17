Hindustan Unilever Q4 net up 6% at Rs 1,183 cr

Hindustan Unilever
Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.
Net profit
rose to Rs 1,183 crore in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 1,114 crore a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,969 crore as against Rs 8,430 crore in the year-ago period, up 6.39%, it added.
Revenue
from the company's personal care segment, which houses brands such as Vaseline and Pond's, rose about 8% to Rs 4,075 crore.
