Hindustan Unilever Q4 net up 6% at Rs 1,183 cr

Total income rose 6% to Rs 8,969 cr

Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.

rose to Rs 1,183 crore in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 1,114 crore a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.



Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,969 crore as against Rs 8,430 crore in the year-ago period, up 6.39%, it added.

from the company's personal care segment, which houses brands such as Vaseline and Pond's, rose about 8% to Rs 4,075 crore.