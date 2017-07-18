Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9% to Rs 1,283 cr

Consumer goods company (HUL) reported a nine per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

Profit rose to Rs 1,283 crore ($199.45 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from Rs 1,174 crore a year earlier, the maker of products ranging from the cosmetics to tea said on Tuesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 1,174 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from the sale of products rose about five per cent to Rs 9,094 crore, while revenue from its personal care segment, which includes brands such as Fair & Lovely, increased 3.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)