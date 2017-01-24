Hindustan Uniliver Ltd shares down over 2% post Q3 earnings

On NSE, it fell by 2.35% to Rs 842.10

On NSE, it fell by 2.35% to Rs 842.10

of FMCG major HUL on Tuesday fell by over 2 per cent as the company's third quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.



After a weak opening, of the company further went down by 2.34 per cent to Rs 843.



On NSE, it fell by 2.35 per cent to Rs 842.10.



HUL on Monday reported 6.82 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,037.93 crore for the third quarter of current financial year on account of strong exceptional income.



Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) had posted net profit of Rs 971.66 crore in the October-December quarter of previous financial year.



Its exceptional income in the third quarter of 2016-17 was Rs 153.05 crore as against Rs 79.61 crore it had incurred in the same period of 2015-16.



Its total income from operations declined 0.79 per cent to Rs 8,317.94 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 8,384.68 crore in the same period of last fiscal, the company said in a filing.

Press Trust of India