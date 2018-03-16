Hindustan Zinc board declares second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

Group firm (HZL) on Friday said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the current financial year.

"The board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of 300 per cent i.e. Rs 6 per share... entailing an outflow of Rs 30.51 billion," the company said in a filing to BSE.

is one of the largest integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million MT per annum and a leading producer of silver.

The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad, primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari in Rajasthan and finished product facilities in Uttarakhand.

Shares of HZL were trading 1.55 per cent lower at Rs 313.60 on BSE.