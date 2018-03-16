JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Maruti Suzuki zooms past M&M, set to emerge as top UV player this fiscal
Business Standard

Hindustan Zinc board declares second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

Hindustan Zinc is one of the largest integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million MT per annum

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HZL, Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Representative Image. Photo: Twitter @Hindustan_Zinc

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc (HZL) on Friday said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the current financial year.

"The board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of 300 per cent i.e. Rs 6 per share... entailing an outflow of Rs 30.51 billion," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is one of the largest integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million MT per annum and a leading producer of silver.

The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad, primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari in Rajasthan and finished product facilities in Uttarakhand.

Shares of HZL were trading 1.55 per cent lower at Rs 313.60 on BSE.
First Published: Fri, March 16 2018. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements