JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Idea offers Rs 3,300 cashback on recharge of Rs 398 and above
Business Standard

Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit declines 4% to Rs 22.3 bn on higher expenses

The total income rose 4.1% to Rs 62.20 billion, while total expenses increased 2%

Reuters 

Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc

India's Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, posted a nearly 4 per cent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The net profit was Rs 22.30 billion ($349.48 million) in three months ended December 31, compared with 23.20 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's biggest zinc miner said in a statement.

The total income rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 62.20 billion, while total expenses increased 2 per cent.

The mined metal production declined 13 per cent to 240 kilotonnes from a year earlier.
First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements