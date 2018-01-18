Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit declines 4% to Rs 22.3 bn on higher expenses

India's Ltd, a unit of Ltd, posted a nearly 4 per cent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The net profit was Rs 22.30 billion ($349.48 million) in three months ended December 31, compared with 23.20 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's biggest zinc miner said in a statement.

The total income rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 62.20 billion, while total expenses increased 2 per cent.

The mined metal production declined 13 per cent to 240 kilotonnes from a year earlier.