Gensol: Failed carbon credit firm to big solar power consultant
Business Standard

Hitachi brings data-driven solution Vantara to India

IT research firm Gartner claims more than $440 billion will be spent on IoT in 2020

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

hitachi

Japanese tech major Hitachi has introduced Hitachi Vantara to offer data-driven solutions for industrial enterprises in India. 

Hitachi Vantara, which would be a combination of operations of Hitachi Data Systems, Hitachi Insight Group, and Pentaho, would help enterprises achieve tangible outcomes using data, said the company in a statement. 

With data increasingly becoming an important asset for businesses, better use and analytics of data holds the key to new revenue streams, better customer experiences, improved market insights and lower costs of doing business. Hitachi Vantara aims to offer a comprehensive solution with both operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT). 

IT research firm Gartner claims more than $440 billion will be spent on IoT in 2020 and it estimates that by 2020 there will be more than 21 billion connected sensors and endpoints, while digital twins will exist for potentially billions of things. 

The company said Hitachi Vantara would provide superior infrastructure and analytics technologies that enterprises rely on for their mission-critical data in their data centers and it is targeting the emerging IoT market opportunity in which there is no clear winner yet. “Today customers in India understand that data is the currency of the future, making it the greatest asset of any organisation. 

Digital India, Smart Cities Initiative, Make in India will be the biggest enablers of analytics, internet of things and artificial intelligence over the next couple of years. We are committed to lead the digital revolution in India with experience, expertise and an innovation edge. Launch of Hitachi Vantara is an important step,” Vivekanand Venugopal, vice president & general manager, India, Hitachi Vantara, was quoted saying.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 01:17 IST

