Hitachi brings data-driven solution Vantara to India

Japanese tech major has introduced to offer for industrial enterprises in India.

Vantara, which would be a combination of operations of Data Systems, Insight Group, and Pentaho, would help enterprises achieve tangible outcomes using data, said the company in a statement.

With data increasingly becoming an important asset for businesses, better use and analytics of data holds the key to new revenue streams, better customer experiences, improved market insights and lower costs of doing business. aims to offer a comprehensive solution with both operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT).

IT research firm claims more than $440 billion will be spent on IoT in 2020 and it estimates that by 2020 there will be more than 21 billion connected sensors and endpoints, while digital twins will exist for potentially billions of things.

The company said would provide superior infrastructure and analytics technologies that enterprises rely on for their mission-critical data in their data centers and it is targeting the emerging IoT market opportunity in which there is no clear winner yet. “Today customers in India understand that data is the currency of the future, making it the greatest asset of any organisation.

Digital India, Smart Cities Initiative, Make in India will be the biggest enablers of analytics, and artificial intelligence over the next couple of years. We are committed to lead the digital revolution in India with experience, expertise and an innovation edge. Launch of is an important step,” Vivekanand Venugopal, vice president & general manager, India, Vantara, was quoted saying.