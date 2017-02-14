HM workers ready for VRS after Ambassador sale

Faced with an uncertain future, the remaining 450-odd workers at the Uttarpara plant of — from where the iconic once rolled out — are ready to opt for a fresh voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), provided the is better than what was offered in the past.

According to some of them Business Standard met on the shabby premises of the factory township, the of the brand seals the fate of the factory that stopped producing in 2014, once and for all. Uttarpara is around 20km west of Kolkata.

Workers’ mistrust with the management as well as the trade unions has grown over the past two years. Neither have the unions been able to successfully pursue the company management to clear workers’ dues and obtain better compensation, nor has the management addressed the appalling living conditions inside the factory township.

A majority of workers, whose monthly earnings after the factory closed down in May 2014 has dwindled by over 50 per cent as they took up other jobs, are of the opinion that the management can offer “better than before”.

They want Rs 4-5 lakh as and clearance of all pending dues, including gratuity, at a single go, which will prompt them to strike off their names from the company’s roll book and vacate the quarters.

“Since the management has received Rs 80 crore from the of the brand, they can now look forward to clearing the dues and offer a better package,” Jamil Nawaz, who used to work as a factory supervisor, said.

In all the previous three tranches of VRS, had offered Rs 1 lakh as one-time

“While those who opted for the first tranche had received the money, people from the other two tranches are yet to receive their dues,” C Singh, who joined the company in 1981 and survived the previous three tranches, said.

Workers said the offered was too low and the management, particularly after the of 314 acres of land in 2006-07 for Rs 285 crore, could offer better to the workers.

“Unless the management clears the outstanding dues of those who opted for the VRS, there cannot be a fourth tranche of the same,” Uttam Chakraborty, leader of the Hindustan Motors’ trade union, affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress, said.