HMD bundles Nokia 3, 5 & 6 with additional data up to 27 GB from Vodafone

HMD
Global, a Finnish technology company behind Nokia-branded smartphones with Android operating system, has collaborated with Vodafone
India to offer additional 4G or 3G data benefits to users who purchase Nokia
3, Nokia
5 and Nokia
6 smartphones.
"We are delighted to partner with HMD
Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new Nokia
smartphone"," said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone
India, in a statement.
Nokia
6, the current premium smartphone in the trio, is eligible to get 9 GB of extra data on recharge of 1 GB data pack. For example, if you recharge with 1GB data pack, you get 1GB data along with 9GB additional data and, therefore, you get total of 10GB data. The subscribers are eligible to get this benefit thrice as well.
HMD
Global on June 13 launched the Nokia
3, Nokia
5 and Nokia
6 smartphones in India, priced at Rs 9,499, Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
While the Nokia
3 is available for purchase in India through offline retail stores, the Nokia
5 -- offline exclusive -- will go on sale starting July 7. The Nokia
6 is going to be available from July 14, exclusively on Amazon.
ALSO READ: