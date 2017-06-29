Company
HMD bundles Nokia 3, 5 & 6 with additional data up to 27 GB from Vodafone

Nokia 3 & Nokia 5 get 4GB of extra data for 3 months, Nokia 6 gets 9 GB extra data for 3 months

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, HMD Global
(From left to right) Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Photo: Khalid Anzar

HMD Global, a Finnish technology company behind Nokia-branded smartphones with Android operating system, has collaborated with Vodafone India to offer additional 4G or 3G data benefits to users who purchase Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones.

"We are delighted to partner with HMD Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new Nokia smartphone"," said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India, in a statement.

According to the offer, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 customers get 4GB of extra data on recharge of 1 GB data pack. For example, if you recharge with 1GB data pack, you get 1GB data along with 4GB additional data and, therefore, you get total of 5GB data. The subscribers are eligible to get this benefit thrice.

ALSO READ: Vodafone offers free Netflix for a year: Here is how to avail of the scheme

Nokia 6, the current premium smartphone in the trio, is eligible to get 9 GB of extra data on recharge of 1 GB data pack. For example, if you recharge with 1GB data pack, you get 1GB data along with 9GB additional data and, therefore, you get total of 10GB data. The subscribers are eligible to get this benefit thrice as well.

HMD Global on June 13 launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones in India, priced at Rs 9,499, Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

While the Nokia 3 is available for purchase in India through offline retail stores, the Nokia 5 -- offline exclusive -- will go on sale starting July 7. The Nokia 6 is going to be available from July 14, exclusively on Amazon.

