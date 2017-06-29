HMD bundles Nokia 3, 5 & 6 with additional data up to 27 GB from Vodafone

Global, a Finnish technology company behind Nokia-branded smartphones with Android operating system, has collaborated with India to offer additional 4G or 3G data benefits to users who purchase 3, 5 and 6 smartphones.

"We are delighted to partner with Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new smartphone"," said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, India, in a statement.





ALSO READ: Vodafone offers free Netflix for a year: Here is how to avail of the scheme According to the offer, 3 and 5 customers get 4GB of extra data on recharge of 1 GB data pack. For example, if you recharge with 1GB data pack, you get 1GB data along with 4GB additional data and, therefore, you get total of 5GB data. The subscribers are eligible to get this benefit thrice.

6, the current premium smartphone in the trio, is eligible to get 9 GB of extra data on recharge of 1 GB data pack. For example, if you recharge with 1GB data pack, you get 1GB data along with 9GB additional data and, therefore, you get total of 10GB data. The subscribers are eligible to get this benefit thrice as well.

Global on June 13 launched the 3, 5 and 6 smartphones in India, priced at Rs 9,499, Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999, respectively.





ALSO READ: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 launched in India; know the price and specs here While the 3 is available for purchase in India through offline retail stores, the 5 -- offline exclusive -- will go on sale starting July 7. The 6 is going to be available from July 14, exclusively on Amazon.

