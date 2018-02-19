JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Selling every handset, not dumping units in secret warehouses: Xiaomi India
Business Standard

HMD Global partners Airtel to offer Nokia smartphone for as low as Rs 4,999

Under the partnership, HMD Global is offering the Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 smartphones - bundled with Airtel's Rs 2,000 cashback offer - at an effective price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Nokia 2

Finnish smartphone manufacturer and Nokia-licensee HMD Global and India’s leading telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel has collaborated to offer affordable 4G smartphones at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

“We are delighted to partner with Airtel for their “Mera Pehla Smartphone” initiative offering our powerful devices Nokia 3 and Nokia 2. We at HMD are focused at offering great value to our consumers with such partnerships,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President & Country Head - India, HMD Global.
Under the partnership, HMD Global is offering the Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 smartphones – bundled with Airtel’s Rs 2,000 cashback offer – at an effective price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively. To avail the benefits, a customer needs to make a down payment of Rs 9,499 or Rs 6,999 to purchase Nokia 3 or Nokia 2, respectively. To avail the cashback, a customer needs to make prepaid recharges worth Rs 3,500 within the first 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback of Rs 500.

Similarly, in the next 18 months, a customer needs to make another set of recharges worth Rs 3,500 to receive the second instalment of Rs 1.500.

Nokia 3 Nokia 2
Down payment (Rs) 9499 6999
Cashback (Rs) 2000 2000
Effective Price (Rs) 7499 4999
Screen Size 5-inch 5-inch
Processor 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212
RAM 2GB 1GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 8GB, expandable up to 128GB
Battery 2630 mAh 4100 mAh
Camera 8MP rear and 8MP front 8MP rear and 5MP front
The Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 are also eligible for Airtel prepaid recharge of Rs 169 as the company is offering 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited calling – Local and STD.
“We are delighted to partner with Nokia to bring exciting and affordable options to customers planning to upgrade to a 4G smartphone. Nokia devices has a solid brand resonance amongst customers and we believe that the partnership offers a great proposition to customers looking for quality devices at great prices,” said Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements