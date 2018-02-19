HMD Global partners Airtel to offer Nokia smartphone for as low as Rs 4,999

Finnish smartphone manufacturer and Nokia-licensee and India’s leading telecommunication service provider Bharti has collaborated to offer affordable 4G smartphones at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

“We are delighted to partner with for their “Mera Pehla Smartphone” initiative offering our powerful devices and We at HMD are focused at offering great value to our consumers with such partnerships,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President & Country Head - India,

Under the partnership, is offering the and smartphones – bundled with Airtel’s Rs 2,000 cashback offer – at an effective price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

To avail the benefits, a customer needs to make a down payment of Rs 9,499 or Rs 6,999 to purchase or Nokia 2, respectively. To avail the cashback, a customer needs to make prepaid recharges worth Rs 3,500 within the first 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback of Rs 500. Similarly, in the next 18 months, a customer needs to make another set of recharges worth Rs 3,500 to receive the second instalment of Rs 1.500. Nokia 3 Nokia 2 Down payment (Rs) 9499 6999 Cashback (Rs) 2000 2000 Effective Price (Rs) 7499 4999 Screen Size 5-inch 5-inch Processor 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 RAM 2GB 1GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 8GB, expandable up to 128GB Battery 2630 mAh 4100 mAh Camera 8MP rear and 8MP front 8MP rear and 5MP front

The and are also eligible for prepaid recharge of Rs 169 as the company is offering 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited calling – Local and STD.