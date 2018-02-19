HMD Global partners Airtel to offer Nokia smartphone for as low as Rs 4,999

-
Finnish smartphone manufacturer and Nokia-licensee HMD Global and India’s leading telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel has collaborated to offer affordable 4G smartphones at a starting price of Rs 4,999.
“We are delighted to partner with Airtel for their “Mera Pehla Smartphone” initiative offering our powerful devices Nokia 3 and Nokia 2. We at HMD are focused at offering great value to our consumers with such partnerships,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President & Country Head - India, HMD Global.Under the partnership, HMD Global is offering the Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 smartphones – bundled with Airtel’s Rs 2,000 cashback offer – at an effective price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively. To avail the benefits, a customer needs to make a down payment of Rs 9,499 or Rs 6,999 to purchase Nokia 3 or Nokia 2, respectively. To avail the cashback, a customer needs to make prepaid recharges worth Rs 3,500 within the first 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback of Rs 500.
Similarly, in the next 18 months, a customer needs to make another set of recharges worth Rs 3,500 to receive the second instalment of Rs 1.500.
|Nokia 3
|Nokia 2
|Down payment (Rs)
|9499
|6999
|Cashback (Rs)
|2000
|2000
|Effective Price (Rs)
|7499
|4999
|Screen Size
|5-inch
|5-inch
|Processor
|1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor
|1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212
|RAM
|2GB
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|8GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Battery
|2630 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Camera
|8MP rear and 8MP front
|8MP rear and 5MP front
“We are delighted to partner with Nokia to bring exciting and affordable options to customers planning to upgrade to a 4G smartphone. Nokia devices has a solid brand resonance amongst customers and we believe that the partnership offers a great proposition to customers looking for quality devices at great prices,” said Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.
