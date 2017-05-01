Company
HMD to bring Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 3310 to India in June: Report

The new range of Nokia smartphones will run on Android Nougat

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia

HMD Global is gearing up to bring Nokia's  much-awaited devices – Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 – to India sometime in June, says a news report in India Today.

Launched back amid much fanfare at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the Nokia 6 is the first Nokia device to boot Android operating system. The Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are mid-range smartphones that offer a balance of Nokia’s hardware and much loved Google’s Android platform as default operating system.

The Nokia 3310 was launched to revive the old legacy of Nokia, which was once the market leader in mobile phones. The feature phone is a refreshed version of Nokia’s iconic 3310, which is still a hot favourite amongst tech community and is renowned for its durability.

All four smartphones – Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 – landed in Britain recently and are open for pre-registration at Clove, a retailer based in UK. 

Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen and is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium. The device will be available in four colours -- matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor, Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch IPS HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Nokia 3 is focused on converting feature phone users towards their first smartphone.

The new range of Nokia smartphones will run on Android Nougat.

Recently, Nokia confirmed the global launch of the device sometime in May and the new information confirms that all the four smartphones will land in India either at the end of May or sometime in June.

