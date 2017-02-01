HMSI sales up 2.85% in January at 3,89,486 units

In the domestic market, sales grew 1.77 per cent to 3,68,145 units last month

In the domestic market, sales grew 1.77 per cent to 3,68,145 units last month

(HMSI) today reported 2.85 per cent increase in total sales at 3,89,486 units in January as compared to 3,78,689 units in the same month last year.



In the domestic market, sales grew 1.77 per cent to 3,68,145 units last month as against 3,61,721 units in January 2016, the company said in a statement.



Commenting on the sales performance, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Y S Guleria said: "January 2017 saw customer sentiments improving at the onset of festive and marriage season... The impact of demonetisation was felt maximum on rural segment."



He said the Budget 2017-18 has firm thrust on rural and agro-economy through farm credit, rural infrastructure, poverty alleviation, road construction and direct taxation benefits.



"With almost 50 per cent of two-wheeler demand coming from rural and semi-urban India, the Budget should have a positive impact for the industry going forward," Guleria said.

Press Trust of India